BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iraqi security information cell announced that eight soldiers were killed and wounded in an attack by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi security forces said that “a station belonging to the 3rd Regiment of the 20th Brigade of the 5th Division was subjected to an armed attack in the Daquq district on the main road to the Kirkuk Governorate.”

They added, “The attack killed four soldiers and wounded four others.”