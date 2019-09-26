BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization carried out a new attack against a group of pro-government fighters from the Palestinian-led Al-Quds Brigade, today, near the ancient city of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).

According to a Syrian military source, the Islamic State detonated a roadside bomb along a road east of Palmyra, hitting a vehicle carrying fighters from the Al-Quds Brigade.

The source said at least two fighters from the Al-Quds Brigade were killed and their vehicle was destroyed.

Since Monday, the Islamic State has carried out at least three attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

The previous two attacks targeted both the Syrian Army an the Russian Armed Forces in the desert region north Al-Sukhnah city.

