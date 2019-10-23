BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a new attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) vehicle that was traveling in the northeastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate on Wednesday.
According to the terrorist group’s official statement, their combatants detonated roadside bombs as the vehicle transporting the Syrian Army troops was traveling through the town of Khirbet Ghazaleh, which is near the border of the Al-Sweida Governorate.
The total number of dead is still not known, as the Syrian Army has not commented on this claim by the Islamic State.
The Islamic State, like the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), has active sleeper cells in the Daraa Governorate.
These sleeper cells carry out sporadic attacks against the Syrian military and their allies in the governorates of Al-Quneitra, Daraa and Al-Sweida.
The Syrian Army has tried to prevent these attacks by deploying more soldiers to this front in southern Syria; however, the militants often halt their attacks until the military lets their guard down.
