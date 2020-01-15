BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their forces were targeted by an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) missile in the Al-Mayadeen countryside.
According to the Syrian military, the soldiers were driving in the Al-Mayadeen countryside when their vehicle was struck by an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that was fired by the Islamic State terrorists that were previously attacking them.
The death toll from the attack was nine, the Republican Guard reported.
Among the dead in the convoy was the nephew of the late Syrian General Issam Zahreddine. The family confirmed the death of Khaldoun Walid Zahreddine, who was a long-time soldier in the Syrian Armed Forces.
This Islamic State attack was just one of many that was carried out on Tuesday; they also launched several attacks in the Badiya Al-Sham region north of the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf Zone.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.