BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their forces were targeted by an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) missile in the Al-Mayadeen countryside.

According to the Syrian military, the soldiers were driving in the Al-Mayadeen countryside when their vehicle was struck by an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that was fired by the Islamic State terrorists that were previously attacking them.

The death toll from the attack was nine, the Republican Guard reported.

Among the dead in the convoy was the nephew of the late Syrian General Issam Zahreddine. The family confirmed the death of Khaldoun Walid Zahreddine, who was a long-time soldier in the Syrian Armed Forces.

This Islamic State attack was just one of many that was carried out on Tuesday; they also launched several attacks in the Badiya Al-Sham region north of the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf Zone.

