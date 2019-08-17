BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) carried out a new ambush along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor Highway this week, targeting a Syrian military convoy as it was traveling east from the ancient city.
According to a local report, the Syrian convoy, which was comprised of mostly military personnel from the National Defense Forces (NDF), were traveling along this roadway when a group of Islamic State terrorists ambushed their troops.
The report added that a number of soldiers were killed or wounded as a result of this Islamic State ambush.
Since the start of 2019, the Islamic State has carried out several attacks against the Syrian military and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern and central Syria.
The Islamic State has resorted to ambushes and terrorist attacks to wreak havoc across Syria; this has even stretched as far as the Idlib Governorate, where the terrorist group’s sleeper cells have remained active.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.