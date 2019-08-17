BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) carried out a new ambush along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor Highway this week, targeting a Syrian military convoy as it was traveling east from the ancient city.

According to a local report, the Syrian convoy, which was comprised of mostly military personnel from the National Defense Forces (NDF), were traveling along this roadway when a group of Islamic State terrorists ambushed their troops.

The report added that a number of soldiers were killed or wounded as a result of this Islamic State ambush.

Since the start of 2019, the Islamic State has carried out several attacks against the Syrian military and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern and central Syria.

The Islamic State has resorted to ambushes and terrorist attacks to wreak havoc across Syria; this has even stretched as far as the Idlib Governorate, where the terrorist group’s sleeper cells have remained active.

