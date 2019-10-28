Daesh has named a successor to Baghdadi following the US operation in Syria, Newsweek reported.
Abdullah Qardash (a.k.a. Hajji Abdullah al-Afari), who was earlier nominated by Baghdadi to run the group’s ‘Muslim affairs’, is set to take over Baghdadi’s position, according to the report.
Little is known about Qardash other than that he is a former Iraqi military officer who once served under late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, the report says.
Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was reported dead after the US military conducted a Special Operations raid in Syria’s Idlib province. Reports were confirmed by Trump Sunday morning. Baghdadi reportedly died after detonating a suicide vest following a chase by US servicemen.
According to an unnamed regional intelligence official, Baghdadi’s role as Daesh leader was largely symbolic at the time of his death.
“Baghdadi was a figurehead. He was not involved in operations or day-to-day,” the official said, according to Newsweek. “All Baghdadi did was say yes or no—no planning.”
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.