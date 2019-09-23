ISIS

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:55 P.M.) -The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS, ISIL, IS) claimed it has killed and injured scores of Syrian and Russian troops in an ambush east of Homs province.

The group released a statement on its official media wing, Aamaq Agency, claiming that ISIS militants had set up an ambush for a joint Syrian-Russian military convoy north of As Sukhnah town in the Syrian desert.

According to the statement, ISIS fighters detonated several IEDs once the convoy was trapped; then opening fire on the  troops; killing and injuring at least 15 soldiers.

The attack has also destroyed and damaged 5 vehicles and a tank.

The terror group has recently stepped up its attacks against the Syrian Army forces following the audio message released by ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last week.

Fierce battles have ever since broke out between the hardline militants and Syrian government forces, which have launched a wide-scale offensive – supported by Rusian air force – to eradicate the ultraconservative group from the Syrian desert.

6
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
RayAbu BakrMarg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
NecroIslamoLeftist

Pro-Assad local inhabitants demonstrate in Al Salehiyah after the SDF pro-terrorists coming from SDF controlled zone tried to overrun a check-point.

VIDEO https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=801682140227625

PICTURES 1 https://www.facebook.com/Deir.alzour.news.network/posts/2944727728892632

PICTURES 2 https://www.facebook.com/Deir.alzour.news.network/posts/2945227325509339

Pro-Assad in Syria is the vast majority in the country, soon the little minority 15-20 % of the SDF – Turkish backed terrorists will be crushed.

2019-09-23 21:09
Translate
2019-09-23 21:09
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The fact that people flee Assadistan towards SDF region is telling. There is non vice versa. Logical. Hard as it is, Raqqa, Rabqa and east of the river are being rebuild, slowly and almost without money. By the people themselves. Number of schools and pupils are exploding. Compare this to assadistan where there is hardly any reconstruction outside of his core support areas. The fact you are speaking about crushing SDF turkish backed terrorists shows you are a moron. The total population of Idlib and SDF zone is some 6 to 8 million. Hardly less than the 9 to 11… Read more »

2019-09-24 12:51
Translate
2019-09-24 12:51
Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

There will be group fighting on the right path of my ummah, black flags will emerge from east they will fight 80 nations and no force will still them until they reach Jerusalem and free al aqsa- hadith by prophet Muhammad pbuh

https://theglobalcoalition.org/en/

Just sayin

https://theglobalcoalition.org/en/

Just sayin

2019-09-23 20:03
Translate
2019-09-23 20:03
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This Hadith is a FAKE! Why? Because the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem was established only in 705CE! Muhammad al-Sheitan NEVER went there, not even during the night journey : the al-Aqsa in Quran is located in the dream he had of what he believed to be heaven! Moreover, even today, al-Aqsa is under the control of Jordan, you know, the Bani-Hachem, the true Sharifs of Mecca, not the al-Saud impostors... Another point : Quran 17.104 : Israel belongs to the Jews until judgement day. Any Haddith going against the Quran is a forgery! (OK, Quran is a forgery too, but… Read more »

2019-09-24 00:08
Translate
2019-09-24 00:08
Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I have just some few words for you, take your meds!!

2019-09-24 04:45
Translate
2019-09-24 04:45
Ray
Guest
Ray
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And cia bin mossaad knows that ,they studying all of the prophecy from hadith even Koran to destroy Islam world from inside so they create ISIS morons gave em black flag and weapon to make chaos in certain targeted country like Syria and Iraq..and you wont realise it lol

2019-09-24 05:05
Translate
2019-09-24 05:05