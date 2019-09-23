DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:55 P.M.) -The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS, ISIL, IS) claimed it has killed and injured scores of Syrian and Russian troops in an ambush east of Homs province.

The group released a statement on its official media wing, Aamaq Agency, claiming that ISIS militants had set up an ambush for a joint Syrian-Russian military convoy north of As Sukhnah town in the Syrian desert.

According to the statement, ISIS fighters detonated several IEDs once the convoy was trapped; then opening fire on the troops; killing and injuring at least 15 soldiers.

The attack has also destroyed and damaged 5 vehicles and a tank.

The terror group has recently stepped up its attacks against the Syrian Army forces following the audio message released by ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last week.

Fierce battles have ever since broke out between the hardline militants and Syrian government forces, which have launched a wide-scale offensive – supported by Rusian air force – to eradicate the ultraconservative group from the Syrian desert.

