BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) two year long reign over the Syrian-Lebanese border is coming to a swift end, as their forces are now reduced to a small area between the two countries.

With nowhere to go, the Islamic State is begging the Lebanese leadership to allow their forces to be transferred to the Deir Ezzor Governorate in Syria.

However, per Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s televised speech on Thursday, the Syrian military command and Hezbollah refuse to allow this transfer until the Islamic State releases information about the fate of the kidnapped Lebanese soldiers.

In the meantime, Hezbollah and the Syrian Army have increased the pressure on the terrorist group in region, firing a barrage of guided missiles towards their trenches.

ISIL will not be able to hold out much longer in the Qalamoun Mountains because their positions are now susceptible to Syrian and Hezbollah missiles in the Qarah Barrens, making life hell for their terrorists.