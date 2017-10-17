BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIS) three year long reign over Deir Ezzor City is coming to a swift end, thanks in large part to the recent advances made by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army has already begun the operation to cleanse the city of all Islamic State elements, including several districts that still have a terrorist presence.

Among the many areas still occupied by the Islamic State are the Al-Jubeileh, Al-Rashidiyah, Al-‘Arfa, Al-Kanamat, Sheikh Yasseen, and Old Airport districts.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will intensify their operations inside the provincial capital, as reinforcements from central Syria begin pouring in to help with the ongoing offensive against the Islamic State.