BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIS) three year long reign over Deir Ezzor City is coming to a swift end, thanks in large part to the recent advances made by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army has already begun the operation to cleanse the city of all Islamic State elements, including several districts that still have a terrorist presence.

Among the many areas still occupied by the Islamic State are the Al-Jubeileh, Al-Rashidiyah, Al-‘Arfa, Al-Kanamat, Sheikh Yasseen, and Old Airport districts.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will intensify their operations inside the provincial capital, as reinforcements from central Syria begin pouring in to help with the ongoing offensive against the Islamic State.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkey-led militias go to war with each other over money

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "ISIL’s reign over Deir Ezzor City is coming to an end: map"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
War & Peace
Guest
War & Peace
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Daesh never imagined this a day would come where they lost all the cities in Iraq to the Iraqi Armed Forces.

Now things are crumbling around Syria in all the major cities and Daesh is losing badly. They are now degraded with the constant bombardment by RuAF who have turned the war in facour of President Assad & Syrian Armed Forces.

Caliphate is finally going to be flushed down to where it belongs.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
17/10/2017 08:34
War & Peace
Guest
War & Peace
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Daesh never imagined this a day would come where they lost all the cities in Iraq to the Iraqi Armed Forces.

Now things are crumbling around Syria in all the major cities and Daesh is losing badly. They are now degraded with the constant bombardment by RuAF who have turned the war in favour of President Assad & Syrian Armed Forces.

Caliphate is finally going to be flushed down to where it belongs.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
17/10/2017 08:38
wpDiscuz