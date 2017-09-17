BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) attempted to launch a counter-offensive in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the Al-Thayyem Oil Fields.

However, ISIL’s offensive in western Deir Ezzor ended right where it started, Sunday, when the well-prepared units of the Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard rained artillery and guided missiles on the terrorist group’s positions.

The Syrian Arab Army would eliminate scores of ISIL fighters in the process, forcing the terrorist group to quickly abandon their objective after a short fight.

ISIL’s official media wing attempted to portray the battle as a success on Sunday, claiming they killed many Syrian Arab Army soldiers, but this is false.

A military source told Al-Masdar tonight that the Syrian Army lost four soldiers during a demining mission around the Al-Thayyem Oil Fields; they were not killed by the Islamic State, like the terrorist group’s media wing claimed.