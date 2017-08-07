BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a desperate offensive near the strategic city of Al-Sukhnah, Monday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions north of their former stronghold.

ISIL began the offensive by storming the small hilltops located north of the Al-Sukhnah; this would result in a series of clashes that would last for two hours.

Unable to penetrate the Syrian Army’s defenses, the terrorist group was forced to withdraw their remaining forces from the front-lines in order to avoid a high casualty count.

According to a military source in eastern Homs, the Syrian Army killed well over 20 Islamic State terrorists on Monday, including several foreign combatants.

This failed offensive will likely be the Islamic State’s last attempt to recover Al-Sukhnah, as the Syrian Army has been quickly securing all flanks around the city.

Share this article:
  • 262
  • 30
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    293
    Shares
ALSO READ  Jaysh Al-Islam resumes offensive against former allies in East Ghouta

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "ISIL’s counter-offensive near Sukhnah ends in disaster"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

A ncie disaster. Not only for Syria but also for the world, included theses stupids moricons.
Less bastards to kill ❗
The price of the smoked rat is falling down ❗

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 17:42
wpDiscuz