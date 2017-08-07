BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a desperate offensive near the strategic city of Al-Sukhnah, Monday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions north of their former stronghold.

ISIL began the offensive by storming the small hilltops located north of the Al-Sukhnah; this would result in a series of clashes that would last for two hours.

Unable to penetrate the Syrian Army’s defenses, the terrorist group was forced to withdraw their remaining forces from the front-lines in order to avoid a high casualty count.

According to a military source in eastern Homs, the Syrian Army killed well over 20 Islamic State terrorists on Monday, including several foreign combatants.

This failed offensive will likely be the Islamic State’s last attempt to recover Al-Sukhnah, as the Syrian Army has been quickly securing all flanks around the city.