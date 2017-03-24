BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) collapse in the eastern countryside of Aleppo continued on Friday, as they withdrew from another village after a short encounter with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Led by the remaining Tiger Forces in east Aleppo and Al-Baqir Tribesmen, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the village of Rasm Al-Falah this afternoon, following the Islamic State’s withdrawal from the area.

With Rasm Al-Falah under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has successfully cleared the eastern outskirts of Deir Hafer, building a buffer-zone around all of its flanks.

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to enter Deir Hafer this week, as Syrian and Russian demining units clear the town of explosives paced by the Islamic State terrorists.

Clear strategy and good success.

p.s. Though IMHO the withdrawal of part of the Tiger Fores will be felt soon and lead to slower advances.

