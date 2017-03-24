BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) has withdrawn from the Al-Lajat Plateau of northeastern Dara’a after occupying this area with the jihadist rebels for two years.
According to Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham’s official media wing, their forces took control of Hawsh Hamad in the Al-Lajat Plateau, following reports of the Islamic State’s mass withdrawal from this area.
Similar to Al-Lajat, the Islamic State also gave up several points in the Qalamoun Mountains without putting up a fight against the rebel forces.
ISIL has mostly halted their offensive operations in southern Syria, as their forces are greatly needed in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
2 Comments on "ISIL withdrawing fighters from southern Syria to concentrate on Raqqa"
IMHO they will make no big fight at Raqqa either and prepare end game in Deir Ezzor city or near Iraq border where they have oil before they revert to guerrilla warfare.
I smell fir for IS… And here, we use fir for coffins 😀