BEIRUT, LEBANON  (2:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) has withdrawn from the Al-Lajat Plateau of northeastern Dara’a after occupying this area with the jihadist rebels for two years.

According to Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham’s official media wing, their forces took control of Hawsh Hamad in the Al-Lajat Plateau, following reports of the Islamic State’s mass withdrawal from this area.

Similar to Al-Lajat, the Islamic State also gave up several points in the Qalamoun Mountains without putting up a fight against the rebel forces.

Advertisement

ISIL has mostly halted their offensive operations in southern Syria, as their forces are greatly needed in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Rate Article (5 / 1)
ALSO READ  Jihadist rebels open new front in northwestern Hama
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

2 Comments on "ISIL withdrawing fighters from southern Syria to concentrate on Raqqa"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

IMHO they will make no big fight at Raqqa either and prepare end game in Deir Ezzor city or near Iraq border where they have oil before they revert to guerrilla warfare.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 16:45
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I smell fir for IS… And here, we use fir for coffins 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 15:24
wpDiscuz