BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) has withdrawn from the Al-Lajat Plateau of northeastern Dara’a after occupying this area with the jihadist rebels for two years.

According to Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham’s official media wing, their forces took control of Hawsh Hamad in the Al-Lajat Plateau, following reports of the Islamic State’s mass withdrawal from this area.

Similar to Al-Lajat, the Islamic State also gave up several points in the Qalamoun Mountains without putting up a fight against the rebel forces.

ISIL has mostly halted their offensive operations in southern Syria, as their forces are greatly needed in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

