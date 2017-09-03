BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies continued their field operations around the strategic town of ‘Uqayribat, Sunday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions in this region of central Syria.

Backed by the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces and Qalamoun Shield managed to secure ‘Uqayribat after inflicting heavy damage on the Islamic State’s remain positions in the eastern Hama countryside.

Following this attack, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push to Masadah and Rasm Qanbar, liberating both towns amid a mass retreat by the Islamic State from the battlefield.

According to the Syrian military, their forces killed more than 50 terrorists and destroyed several armored vehicles belonging to the Islamic State, paving the way for the army to liberate ‘Uqayribat.

The Syrian Arab Army’s demining teams are now sweeping through ‘Uqayribat to clear the entire town of mines and IEDs that were placed there before the Islamic State retreated.