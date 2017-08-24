BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) has been given one last to leave central Syria before the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) closes the 5km gap between the Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates.

With some of their forces already besieged in eastern Hama, the Islamic State cannot afford to have an estimated 600 fighters trapped behind enemy lines in the pocket located just north of Al-Sukhnah.

Typically, the Syrian Army leaves a small gap open for militants to withdraw from; however, ISIL has recently been obstinate when it comes to retreating due to their heavy losses across the country.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army increased the pressure on the terrorist group by liberating half of Al-Dahl Mountain, which is the location of the last Islamic State forces in that small gap.

In the coming hours, that small gap will likely close as the Syrian Army’s offer expires by dawn.