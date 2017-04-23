BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force carried out its second attack against the Syrian government forces this month, yesterday, striking a group of Golan Regiment fighters that were positioned in the Golan Heights.

Why the Israeli military chooses to target the only force in southern Syria that is fighting both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIL) is often debated by all parties in this six year long conflict.

However, to the Syrian government, Israel’s actions are clear; they are providing air support to the groups fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies, such as Hezbollah and Harakat Nujaba (Iraqi paramilitary).

Israeli officials have often spoken about the greater threat Hezbollah poses to their country than terrorist groups like the Islamic State and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate); this is meant to justify their monthly attacks on the Syrian government forces in western Syria.

Israel’s actions have even led Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to label the Israeli Air Force as “Al-Qaeda’s Air Force,” something the Knesset has yet to contest.

This latest attack by Israel once again begs the question “why is it necessary to target the Syrian military as they prepare to attack Al-Qaeda?”

Perhaps, the thought of the Syrian government stabilizing the Golan Heights is not aligned with the Israeli regime’s contingency to prolong this war and keep Hezbollah busy in another theater of battle…

As the Syrian Arab Army moves forward with their Golan Heights offensive in the coming weeks, they are expecting more attacks from the Israeli military; especially, as they push closer to the occupied areas.

Israel has never been a country of peace…hopefully it will self-destruct because that’s aĺl they deserve.

Easy : Israel is in love with AQ and ISIS. Because they provide a lot of false flags I can use ❗

A bunch of cowards. disgusting people!

“Never bite the hand that feeds you” That’s why IS has never threatened or targeted jewish or israeli targets!

