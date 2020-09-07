BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan commented on media reports about the transfer of Russian military equipment via Iran to Armenia.

According to a report issued by the embassy in Baku , the allegations reported by some media about the transfer of Russian weapons and military equipment through the Iranian Nurduz border crossing to Armenia are unfounded.

The report added that publishing such false news is carried out by hostile forces who oppose the rapprochement of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and aims to discredit the two countries’ cooperation and harm the growing relations.

The two republics, which were part of the former Soviet Union, have been witnessing a long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which split off from Azerbaijan and is inhabited by majority of Armenians, although the recent confrontations took place within 300 kilometers of the mountainous enclave.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, a mountain enclave within Azerbaijan’s borders, is under the administration of ethnic Armenians who declared independence during a conflict that began with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Despite a ceasefire agreement concluded in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia are still trading accusations over attacks on the separatist region and on the borders between them.

Iranian experts believe that Tehran is pursuing policies that are closer to Armenia than to Azerbaijan.

The experts point out that Iran “blames Azerbaijan for establishing relations with Israel, but it does not follow the same approach with Armenia.”