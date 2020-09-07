BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan commented on media reports about the transfer of Russian military equipment via Iran to Armenia.
According to a report issued by the embassy in Baku , the allegations reported by some media about the transfer of Russian weapons and military equipment through the Iranian Nurduz border crossing to Armenia are unfounded.
The report added that publishing such false news is carried out by hostile forces who oppose the rapprochement of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and aims to discredit the two countries’ cooperation and harm the growing relations.
The two republics, which were part of the former Soviet Union, have been witnessing a long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which split off from Azerbaijan and is inhabited by majority of Armenians, although the recent confrontations took place within 300 kilometers of the mountainous enclave.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region, a mountain enclave within Azerbaijan’s borders, is under the administration of ethnic Armenians who declared independence during a conflict that began with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Despite a ceasefire agreement concluded in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia are still trading accusations over attacks on the separatist region and on the borders between them.
Iranian experts believe that Tehran is pursuing policies that are closer to Armenia than to Azerbaijan.
The experts point out that Iran “blames Azerbaijan for establishing relations with Israel, but it does not follow the same approach with Armenia.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.