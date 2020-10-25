BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The leadership of the arms embargo monitoring operation to Libya (IRINI) announced on Sunday, that its forces have stopped and searched a Syrian commercial cargo ship, which was on its way to the Libyan city of Misrata.

The leadership of IRINI said in a statement that a team affiliated with the operation moved with the French frigate “Latouche Trevel” and boarded the merchant ship “CAPT ABEDA”, which left Akdeniz port in southeastern Turkey on October 21 bound for the port of Misrata in Libya.

The statement indicated that “the ship was 150 nautical miles northwest of Tobruk, and that the IRINI team examined the documents available on board the ship, and searched the cargo consisting of cement in large bags, but nothing suspicious was found, and the French team returned to its unit and allowed the ship to go on its way.

According to the statement, since May 4, when Operation IRINI started its activities after its establishment in March by a decision of the European Union, it has carried out patrols in the central Mediterranean, and conducted more than 1,000 transfers and 35 “friendly approaches” (consensual visits on board merchant ships) inspections of commercial vessels to verify their cargo.

The operation monitored more than 16 ports and oil installations, and it also detected 25 airports and landing strips, and 120 flights that may carry military shipments back and forth to Libya.

IRINI was established in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2292 for the year 2016 and Resolution 2526 for the year 2020, regarding the arms embargo imposed on Libya.