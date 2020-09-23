BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Iran announced that 188 drones and helicopters have been delivered to the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, included three new drones.

The Fars News Agency of Iran said that this ceremony took place in the city of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, under the auspices of the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami.

“During the ceremony, the naval force commander of the Revolutionary Guards Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tunsgiri delivered a speech in which he noted that the drones “will cover all this force’s missions,” adding: “These drone are taking pictures and filming the video in the military sphere to destroy marine stationary and mobile targets.”

He continued, “The monitoring of all maritime movements will take place by means of these drones, which joined today,” noting that they are domestically-made by the experts of the Organization of Iranian Aerospace Industries.

He added: “three of these drones were unveiled for the first time and have the ability to accomplish missions from the naval vessels to achieve the desired goals, which are the Sepehr and” Hudhud 4 and Shihab 2.”