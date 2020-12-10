BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:25 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the need to expel America from the West Asia region is a high priority, especially after the 2020 assassinations of Major General Qassem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ forces, Brigadier General Hajizadeh, said that “the Americans must be expelled from the region, as long as the Americans are in the region, humiliation, chaos and misery will remain in the region,” the Tasnim Agency reported.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh said that “America is a cancer and must be eradicated from the region,” saying: “Iran’s fight against the Great Satan continues.”

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, had said that the military war was outside the options of the US military .

Salami added in a message marking the anniversary of the formation of the mobilization: “We are all on the side of the people and serve them by the order of our leader, and this is the tradition of mobilization.”

For his part, Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Commander of the Naval Force of the Revolutionary Guard, said that the naval force of the Revolutionary Guard is working side by side with the naval force of the army in coordination in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman as well as far from the water and land borders of the country in the face of the US.