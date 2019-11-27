BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The head of the Marine Industries Organization of Iran, General Amir Rastegari, announced that a large number of speed boats will be delivered to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy in the next few months.

“A large number of speed boats will be delivered to the IRGC Navy by year-end (March 21, end of the Iranian year) and we are also preparing a number of vessels for the Law Enforcement Police’s coast guards,” General Rastegari said in an interview with the state radio on Wednesday.

He also said that the home-made destroyer, Dena, will be delivered to the Iranian Navy by year-end, adding that the vessel enjoys different equipment, including 3D phased-array radar, ground-to-ground and ground-to-air missiles, safe integrated telecommunication system, highly advanced electronic warfare system and pin-pointing defense system.

In relevant remarks earlier today, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced that his forces would be equipped with Dena destroyer within the next two months.

“God willing, we will witness addition of the destroyer, Dena, to the Navy in (the Iranian month of) Bahman (January 21 to 19 February),” Rear Admiral Khanzadi told reporters in a press conference held in Tehran on Wednesday to mark the national Navy Day (November 28).

He also noted that Sahand, another destroyer which joined the Navy last year, is now ready for missions in the ocean, and further expressed the hope that Taftan warship would be delivered to the Naval forces next year.

“Concurrently, we will witness the launch of a mine-clearing warship, Saba, in the Navy as well as a drone, namely Simorq, which has a flight durability of 24 hours and capability to carry different types of weapons, including bombs, rockets and projectiles.”

Source: Fars News

Advertisements