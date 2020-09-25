BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it has detained a number of foreign ships in the Gulf waters, as part of an operation to stop fuel smuggling.
Ali Reza Tungsiri, commander of the naval forces in the Revolutionary Guards, said on a program with Iranian television that “23 foreign ships are being held with us,” and described the reason for their detainment as ‘smuggling’, without providing further details about the ownership of the ships and their cargo.
He only said that the confiscation of the ships was to combat smuggling.
Turning his attention to the recent drone footage of the U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, he said that the Revolutionary Guards had previously spotted the U.S.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier and its combat group five days ago, before entering the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf waters.
He added that the Revolutionary Guard is able to monitor all maritime movements in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf waters and the Sea of Oman via its drones.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the joining of 188 domestically-made drones and helicopters to the guards’ navy fleet.
The Naval Forces Command of the Revolutionary Guard said that these aircraft will provide the ability to monitor marine movements in the area of the Guard’s presence and use them in operations carried out by the Revolutionary Guard Navy.
It added that 3 drones were unveiled capable of taking off and landing vertically, and another drone called “Muhajir”, which is able to travel more than 200 km and carry out missions in difficult weather conditions.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.