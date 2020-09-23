BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The commander of the Naval Force of the Revolutionary Guards Ali Reza Tungsiri said that the American aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz, and its accompanying ships were spotted and intercepted before entering the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf with domestically-made drones.
Tunsgiri said in his statement on Wednesday, during the ceremony of the handing over of 188 drones and helicopters to the Naval Force of the Revolutionary Guard, that during the monitoring and interception process, the USS Nimitiz was identified with its accompanying warships, which included destroyers 114 and 115, battleships 58 and 59, and the 9th and 12th patrol frigates.
He said that all the missions of the naval force of the Revolutionary Guard will be under the cover of domestically-made drones.
He added, “Monitoring and tracking all maritime movements in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman will be made possible by these drones that will greatly increase our capabilities in this area.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.