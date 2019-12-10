BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 A.M.) – On Monday, the adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Murteza Qurbani, told the Mizan News Agency that if Israel launches any attack against Iran, the Islamic Republic will destroy Tel Aviv from Lebanon.

“If the Zionist regime makes the slightest mistake against Iran, we will destroy Tel Aviv from Lebanon, and there is no need for Iran to lift missiles and equipment,” he told the Mizan publication.

The IRGC official said, “Iran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons and Israel is too small to make any mistake towards Iran … Our fighters’ hand to trigger the order of the Supreme Leader … If the guide orders a missile attack against Israel, all Zionists will raise their hands by surrender … We will cut their ears are apart.”

He continued: “The hearts and souls of the peoples of Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq are with Iran, and the recent events in Lebanon, Iraq and Iran aim to strike at the unity of the resistance front, including the Islamic Republic.”

The IRGC official was responding to a recent threat from the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, who vowed to destroy Iran’s nuclear missile program, if no one else does.

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had threatened to make Syria a Vietnam for Iran, vowing to prevent the Iranian military’s permanent base inside Syria.

