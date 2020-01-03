Several missiles exploded near the Baghdad International Airport on Thursday night. The incident reportedly left at least seven people killed, including Soleimani, and five members of the PMF that is responsible for the recent siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military officer within IRGC ranks said in a statement that Iran will respond to the death of Soleimani. Rezaee. the former IRGC chief, succinctly vowed “revenge” against the US.
سپهبد شهید #قاسم_سلیمانی به جمع برادران شهیدش پیوست ولی انتقام سختی از امریکا خواهیم گرفت.#انتقام_سخت
— محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) January 3, 2020
The US airstrike followed the Tuesday’s storm of the US Embassy in Baghdad by Iranian-backed Shia protesters which were outrages by an earlier strike that had hit an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country.
The strikes on Kataib Hezbollah were carried out in response to an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.
Source: Sputnik
