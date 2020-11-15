BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, reiterated his assertion that his country would take revenge on the killers of the Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani “on the ground.”
Salami said during his meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Defense that this revenge has nothing to do with following up the legal process for the killing of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying: “We are sure that the sons of Iraq will avenge the blood of Al-Muhandis.”
He indicated that Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis had a decisive role in eliminating ISIS.
Salami said, “There is no doubt that Soleimani, accompanied by Muhandis, played the most decisive role in the Islamic world to eradicate ISIS and thwart Zionist and American plans in the region.”
“Our wish for Iraq to be a free, independent, integrated, great, secure and a strong country,” Salami said, adding that “one of the most important reasons that pushed Iran to send the largest, strongest, and most brave and prepared leaders to help Iraq in the difficult circumstances of the emergence of ISIS is to achieve this wish.”
Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in an American air strike targeting his car near Baghdad Airport at dawn on January 3.
Source: RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.