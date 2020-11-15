BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, reiterated his assertion that his country would take revenge on the killers of the Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani “on the ground.”

Salami said during his meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Defense that this revenge has nothing to do with following up the legal process for the killing of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying: “We are sure that the sons of Iraq will avenge the blood of Al-Muhandis.”

He indicated that Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis had a decisive role in eliminating ISIS.

Salami said, “There is no doubt that Soleimani, accompanied by Muhandis, played the most decisive role in the Islamic world to eradicate ISIS and thwart Zionist and American plans in the region.”

“Our wish for Iraq to be a free, independent, integrated, great, secure and a strong country,” Salami said, adding that “one of the most important reasons that pushed Iran to send the largest, strongest, and most brave and prepared leaders to help Iraq in the difficult circumstances of the emergence of ISIS is to achieve this wish.”

Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in an American air strike targeting his car near Baghdad Airport at dawn on January 3.

Source: RT