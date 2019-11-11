BERIUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour discussed his military units might on Thursday, highlighting that they are in possession of high-precision drones and missiles.
“Today, the IRGC Ground Force is equipped with new and modern equipment,” Brigadier General Pakpour said in a speech in the central province of Isfahan on Monday.
“If we do not have skilled and knowledgeable personnel, the equipment will not be effective,” he continued, as quoted by the Tasnim Agency.
“Now, our equipment is not comparable to (those in the era of) Sacred Defense,” he said, referring to years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.
“Today, high-precision missiles and drones are well organized in the IRGC Ground Force,” the commander added.
