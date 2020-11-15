BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – On Saturday, the ground forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, backed by its missile and artillery units, targeted the sites of “groups opposed to the Iranian Islamic Revolution outside the national borders.”

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), “These operations came in response to the sinister actions of the groups opposing the Iranian Islamic Revolution, confirming the fall of losses and heavy damage to the ranks of the enemies.”

The publication published the comments by the Assistant for Operation Affairs at the Hamzah Syed al-Shuhada’s headquarters, who said that “the armed forces’ ability to effectively confront the counter-revolutionary terrorist groups prevented them from carrying out military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed, in a statement, that national security and preserving the calm and prosperity of the Iranian people, especially the people of the border provinces, is a red line for the Iranian armed forces, indicating that it will punish terrorist groups for their heinous and criminal practices wherever they are.

The statement said, “The ground forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which will not compliment or distinguish between any of the borders in this regard at all, will inflict punishment against terrorists wherever they are for their shameful and criminal acts.”

The attack came a day after the killing of three Iranian border guards, during an armed attack in the western region of Azerbaijan, adjacent to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and Turkey.

