BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a successful operation in the Kurdistan province in western Iran on Wednesday, killing a number of militants who were planning to infiltrate the Islamic Republic’s border.
“Several terrorists were killed during clashes in Divandarreh County on Tuesday,” A statement by the IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said.
The statement added that three IRGC members, including Colonel Shakiba Salimi, were killed in the clashes.
The statement praised Colonel Salimi for dedicating his life in maintaining security and also making the effort to fight the coronavirus illness.
The IRGC is actively engaged in security operations against anti-Iran terrorist groups and accordingly is attacked by entities and terrorist groups which hold grudges against Tehran.
Source: Fars News
