BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it is about to deploy units from its ground forces on the borders with conflict areas in the Karabakh region, stressing that “the security of our people and our national interests is a red line.”

The commander of the ground forces in the Guard, Muhammad Pakpour, said: “The aim of the deployment of the forces is to protect Iranian national interests and to ensure the security and safety of the border areas residents.”

He continued, “We respect the territorial integrity of the neighboring countries, but any geopolitical change on the borders is a red line for Iran.”

“We oppose any occupation and aggression, and we have been with the liberation of Karabakh from the beginning.”

Pakpour stressed, during an inspection tour of the border areas in the governorate of Khoda Afrin, that the Guard forces have monitored border developments since the outbreak of the military battles between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Karabakh, referring to the strengthening of the presence of the military units of the guards according to the new circumstances.