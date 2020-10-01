BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the killing of three of its members and the wounding of a few others during an armed attack in the city of Nikshahr in the Sistan and Baluchistan provinces.

The Al-Quds headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Revolutionary Guard in southeastern Iran said in a statement carried by the Mehr News Agency that “two vehicles belonging to the mobilization headquarters in the city of Nikshahr were attacked at 4 P.M. (local time) by unknown assailants in a Peugeot 405 car, which resulted in the death of three guardsmen.”

The statement confirmed, “Two of the attackers were killed, and investigations are underway to identify the identities of the attackers.”

Last year, Iran witnessed a major suicide bombing attack on a bus that killed and wounded about 40 Iranian Revolutionary Guardsmen.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted an informed source as stating that “a bus carrying forces affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards was bombed near the Khash-Zahedan road (belonging to Sistan and Balogestan-southeast), following suicide attacks.”

A few days later, the commander of the Basij forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the city of Darkhwain, Captain Abdul Hussein Majdami, was killed in an armed attack on Shadakan District in Khuzestan province.