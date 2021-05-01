BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that their intelligence apparatus of the Ashura Corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards managed to track and dismantle the organization of the so-called “Landing Iran” organization, which is hostile to the government.

According to the Fars News report, this group sought for about 4 years to “unify the currents hostile to Tehran, around the axis of supporters of the monarchy, with funding from the Western and Saudi governments.”

The agency noted that “the elements of this group worked to appear in front of the cameras in uniform of the Iranian armed forces, and to claim that they were dissidents from it, and by reading data in the virtual atmosphere to create chaos and turmoil in the country.”

They said that “the intelligence apparatus of the Ashura Corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards managed to dismantle and direct the final blow to this hostile group, by detecting and arresting its members.”

The agency said that the Iran Landing organization seeks to “fabricate and amplify internal news” to cause dissent among the Iranian population.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor any Western nations have commented on these allegations from Tehran.

