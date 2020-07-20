BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – According to the defense correspondent of the Fars News Agency, Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran visited the Fatah Airbase and addressed the commanders there.

In his address, General Salami said to the commanders, staff and officers of the base:

“I have served with the brothers of the air force for many years. I was in the IRGC and some of the friends we visited today were also in those years; these friends are the founders of our valuable collection.”

He continued: “We saw a leap in the IRGC helicopter power at this base today, which is the result of the power and management of our commanders in the ground force, and this powerful force is at the forefront and is on our front lines.”

Furthermore, the IRGC chief stressed that their air force does not only handle military matters, but also, humanitarian issues, like natural disasters.

Emphasizing that the Air Force is a capability for the entire country, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said:

“We must become strong and always live in this process of producing power. We have been living at the focus of the most complex global conspiracies for 41 years. On the other hand, our growth during this period has not been a organic growth, but we have grown in the field of action and threat. New initiatives and innovations have been invented and the rules of warfare have been produced and updated.”

He continued: “In the era of the most modern weapons, we have been able to defend the integrity and independence of the homeland against the most experienced powers. The enemies have not been unaware of the conspiracy and plots against us.”

“The difference between us and the enemy is that they were ahead of us in terms of weapons and progress, but we were only able to withstand this because of the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and the support of our powerful youth,” he stressed.

The IRGC chief said that this force is not afraid of any enemy, no matter how big it is, because they will find a way to overcome the enemy.

He added that IRGC engineers are constantly introducing new technologies to strengthen their arsenal.

