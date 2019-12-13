BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami warned the US, UK, Israel, and other regional countries about the consequences of their meddlesome policies against Tehran, adding that they will see their interests on fire if they continue stirring sedition in Iran.

“I tell you – the leaders of America, Israel, Britain, and the regional enemies who instigate sedition – if you don’t stop sedition, we will set fire to your interests, and this is our last word,” Major General Hossein Salami told a gathering in Rey, south of Tehran.

“We tell our enemies: we will chase you, find you, and take revenge on you,” he warned.

General Salami had earlier said that Iran’s enemies were attempting to incite “sedition” in the Islamic Republic with the goal of “making up for their successive defeats against the Iranian people”.

In remarks on December 4, he said Iran’s enemies sought to portray the chaos in Iran as an outcome of “psychological pressure” on Iranians caused by Washington’s maximum pressure campaign.

Source: Fars News

