The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has cautioned Israel against waging a new war, saying any such “mistake” would lead to annihilation.

To prove the point, Major General Hossein Salami, when taking the floor at a meeting of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with senior commanders of the IRGC on Wednesday, stressed that Tel Aviv is no longer viewed as a threat due to an upgrade in his country’s deterrence capacity.

“Any new war will lead to the total disappearance of this regime from the world’s political geography”, he uttered, adding that Israel is well aware any small mistake “will be its last”.

He likewise warned any other country in the region against “miscalculating” Iran’s power in any way:

“The evil regimes of the region also know that if they miscalculate the power of [Iran’s] Establishment and Revolution and [take] any unwise action, they will quickly be trapped on an uncontrollable and irreversible path of destruction”, he stated

He went on to praise Iran’s “strategy of active resistance” designed by Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that it has enabled the country to survive the economic pressure put on it by Western countries, promoted the Islamic Republic’s national unity, and given credit to Tehran’s deterrence beyond the country’s borders.

Earlier on Monday, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami was reported as saying at a biannual meeting in Tehran for IRGC commanders that Iran had all the necessary means at its disposal to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. He added that the destruction of Iran’s enemy was no longer just a “dream”, but more likely an “achievable goal”.

Tensions between Iran, the US, and its allies, including Israel, have been on the rise recently, particularly following drone attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in mid-September. Although the incident was claimed by Yemen’s Houthis, Washington and its allies put the blame on Iran, with the latter vehemently brushing off all the allegations.

Source: Sputnik

