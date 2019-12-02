BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 P.M.) – The top adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Allahnoor Noorollahi, warned on Monday that Iran has missiles aimed 21 U.S. bases in the Middle East.

In a speech that was aired on Bushehr TV on Monday, General Noorollahi said Iran is capable of launching 20,000 missiles per day, pointing out that his nation’s armed forces are growing their capabilities.

General Noorollahi said that Iran is preparing itself for “the greatest war against the greatest enemy.”

The Iranian general reiterated the Supreme Leader Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei’s message that both the U.S. and Israel were enemies of Iran.

