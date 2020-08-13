BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, vowed on Thursday, to “avenge the blood of the martyr of Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, sooner or later,” stressing that “revenge will definitely be harsh.”

Quoted by the Tasnim News Agency, Salami said during a meeting that included senior leaders and officials of the Quds Force, that “by assassinating Qassem Soleimani, the enemies (the United States) created for themselves a source of constant danger and revenge, and that his martyrdom also doubled the jihadist power among the youth of the Islamic world.”

He continued directing his speech to the United States: “Our enemies must know that there is no safe place for them,” stressing that the banner he raised and the beacon illuminated by Soleimani will not fall to the ground. In the field, the enemies are depressed and despondent and see that the developments on the ground are in the interest of the Islamic nation.”

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard also pointed out that “the martyrdom of Major-General Qassem Soleimani breathed a new spirit of revolutionary activity and joy in the body of the Islamic homelands, and brought eternal glory to the Islamic Revolution, to Iran as a state and people, and to the Revolutionary Guard.”

“In the end, this revenge will be taken sooner or later, and it will certainly be difficult,” Salami concluded, adding that “the American administration lacks wisdom.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the late commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in an American raid near Baghdad airport on January 3rd, 2020.