BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Salami, told a crowd on Monday that his nation’s armed forces will destroy the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel if they cross Tehran’s “red lines”.

“We announce to the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Saudi Arabia that you experienced us in the field and received strong slaps,” stressed IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami adding: “If you cross our red lines, we will destroy you.”

General Salami made these comments during a mass pro-government rally in Tehran’s Enghelab (Revolution) Square on Monday.

Protesters chanted slogans against the US and “seditious” elements blamed for supporting the anti-government protests that have spread across the country.

Footage also shows protesters burning the US flag. Countrywide demonstrations protesting the government have turned violent, and even deadly in some cases, with protesters damaging public property, and security forces firing teargas.

The demonstrations were triggered by an announcement of at least a 50 percent increase in gas prices in Iran on November 14.

Video credit: Ruptly

