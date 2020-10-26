BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, inspected on Monday, the Iranian border with the disputed Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a video clip he posted on his Twitter page, Salami appeared in civilian clothes, surrounded by a number of military and civilian personnel during his border tour.

بازدید از خطوط مرزی خداآفرین pic.twitter.com/cKRbxCO8CM — حسین سلامی (@salamy_ir) October 26, 2020

This comes at a time when the areas south of Karabakh, on the border with Iran, are witnessing fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, which repeatedly leads to the fall of missiles from both sides into Iranian territory.

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs repeatedly warned the two parties to the Karabakh conflict against launching any aggression on Iranian territory, stressing “the need to respect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the principle of non-aggression against civilians.”