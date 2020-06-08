BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Major General Hussein Salami, said that “the geography of the resistance will not forget the name and goals of the former Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ramadan Shalah, the high, bright, and hope of liberating Jerusalem and removing the cancerous gland (Israel) from the region.”
In a telegram message commemorating the former Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ramadan Shalah, Salami said: “I am in pain after all the cadres of the Islamic Revolution Guards received with deep sorrow and regret the news of the painful departure of the great mujahid and the relentless fighter of the holy Palestinian uprising, the great brother Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, the former Secretary-General Of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine.”
“There is no doubt that the geography of the resistance will not forget the name and goals of the former Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ramadan Shalah, the high, bright, and hope of liberating Jerusalem and removing the cancerous gland (Israel) from the region, and in her historical memory, she will retain the memory of this mujahideen, alongside the leader of the resistance, the martyr Qassem Soleimani and the martyr Fathi al-Shaqafi, and always raise the banner of the eternal resistance.”
Salami expressed condolences to the Palestinian people, especially to the Islamic Jihad movement and the Palestinian people and uprising in all the occupied territories.
The former Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, died last Saturday evening after a long struggle with an undisclosed illness.
Shalah, 62, assumed the position of Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in 1995, and was one of the founders of the Palestinian movement, and among the most prominent Palestinian politicians.
