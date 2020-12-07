BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Major General Ali Fadawi, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, said that “the United States does not have the courage” to launch a direct war against his country.

“Iran took the most American strikes in the era of the Democrats, and the main sanctions were imposed on us during their era,” the IRGC commander claimed.

“Any military action from America will be met with a strong reaction from Iran,” he said, adding that “we passed military deterrence with the enemy, and now he is trying to create deterrence with us.”

Fadawi’s comments come at time of increased tension between the United States and Iran, as one of the latter’s top nuclear scientist’s was assassinated near Tehran on November 27th.

While no country or entity has announced responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Islamic Republic has accused Israel’s Mossad and the opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) of playing a role in the killing.

The assassination of Fakhrizadeh came just days after the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had considered launching an attack to weaken Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Source: RT Arabic