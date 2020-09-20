BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Saturday that “the Iranian military forces are able to seize all American bases in the region, in the event of any war.”

The IRGC commander claimed, as reported by the Tasnim Agency: “We are able to seize all American bases, as the force that we have positioned is based on the most pessimistic scenario of the war with America and its allies. We, in view of victory, have distributed our capabilities and prepared our equipment for a long-term war.”

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards warned that “any war against Iran will inflict severe losses on the United States that it cannot bear,” stressing that “the Islamic Republic has strengthened its military capabilities to wage a wide-scale war at sea, air and on land against America and defeat it.”

Salami expressed his conviction that no power in the world can endure the war against his country, saying that “U.S. President Donald Trump’s hinting that Washington might resort to military options against Tehran is nothing but an exaggeration stemming from his lack of accurate military knowledge.”

Major General Hossein Salami also warned that Iran “has thousands of battalions on the ground. If it moves, it will set fire to all the American bases … When we hit Ain Al-Assad , we assumed that the Americans would react, and we had prepared hundreds of other missiles, except that the missiles are a small part of our capabilities, we are not the initiators of war, except that we have the ability to pursue and destroy the enemy. “