BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, stated on Wednesday, that Hezbollah does not need Iran’s assistance against Israel, claiming that they have the ability to destroy the latter by themselves.

“They (the US and its allies) intended to undermine Iran’s regional influence, but everyone witnessed how this policy backfired to increase Iran’s influence and a united front was formed against the Zionist regime,” Salami said, as quoted by the Fars News Agency.

“The Lebanese Hezbollah has now developed such an extent of power through the experience of confrontation against proxy wars that it is now able to wipe the Zionist regime off the map in any possible war by itself,” Salami warned, adding that “wherever the enemy is, we are already there,” he added.

The IRGC commander’s come at the same time that Hezbollah and Israel trade verbal attacks against one another in the media.

Israel, which classifies Hezbollah as a ‘terrorist group,’ and which has conducted hundreds of strikes targeting it and other Damascus-allied forces operating in Syria in the anti-Daesh (ISIS)* effort, has repeatedly threatened to destroy the Lebanese group’s fighting capabilities in the event of a new war.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that if Hezbollah “dared to do something foolish and attack Israel, we would impose a crushing military blow on it and on Lebanon.” Earlier, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Tel Aviv that Israel would be on the “verge of vanishing” in the event of a new war against the 65,000 strong group.

