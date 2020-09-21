The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in the Great Prophet 14 military games in southern Iran on July 31, 2020

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that “canceling the sanctions will pave the way for the export of military equipment,” stressing that Iran is self-sufficient and does not need abroad to meet its armament needs.

The Commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Space Forces, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said on the sidelines of the ceremony honoring one million veteran fighters participating in the sacred defense phase, as reported by Tasnim Agency, that “the program of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not witness any change from the previous one. Today, we are self-sufficient and if restrictions are lifted, the way will be paved for exports.”

Hajizadeh continued, “We do not need abroad to provide for our armament needs and we are self-sufficient,” explaining that “lifting the arms restrictions on Iran has several advantages, the first is to achieve a political victory and the second is to release Iran’s hand for exports, which is in fact a blow to America’s goodness.”

Regarding the threats of U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s response to them, he said:

“Trump tried his luck against Iran in the past. They have repeated such absurd statements over and over. As we saw their threat to hit 52 points in Iran in response to the missile strike on the Ain al-Assad base.”

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New explosion reported east of Iranian capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments