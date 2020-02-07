Iran will disclose new information soon about the missile attack on the US base in Iraq, Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the the Revolutionary Guard Commander (IRGC) aerospace division said.

On 8 January Tehran fired missiles at the facilities in Iraq housing US military personnel in retaliation against the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The missiles struck the US section of the base, which is shared with Iraqi forces and sits about equidistant between Baghdad and Iraq’s western border with Syria.

Sixty four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries after Iran fired missiles on two bases in Iraq.

In turn, IRGC Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said in an Iranian newspaper that the US was using “brain injuries from the attack on Ayn al-Asad as a metaphor for dead US troops” because they were hesitant to formally announce a death toll from the Iranian operation.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated earlier in January after Qasem Soleimani’s killing by a US drone attack. According to Washington, Soleimani was allegedly involved in planning an attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

 

Source: Sputnik

