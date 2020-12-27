BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The commander of the ground forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Muhammad Pakpour, inspected on Saturday morning, the border strip of the Ars River between the eastern Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran and the Karabakh region.

According to the Iranian Fars News Agency, Pakpour said that the visit was aimed at inspecting the border area in light of the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of Russia, and thanking the staff of Ashura headquarters and all other military units.

During the hostilities in Karabakh this year, which lasted from September 27 to November 10, dozens of missiles fell inside Iran’s territory adjacent to the region, which sparked resentment in Tehran, which issued several warnings about endangering the Islamic Republic’s citizens.

On November 9, the Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin, the Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, issued a joint statement stipulating the declaration of a ceasefire in the disputed Karabakh region between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, effective November 10.

Under this agreement, Azerbaijan, which is allied with Turkey, regained more than two-thirds of the lands it lost during the 1992-1994 war with the Armenian side.