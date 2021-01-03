BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Sunday that “the Quds Force fighters will bring the history of arrogance to an end.”

In a letter addressed to the commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Ismail Ghaani and obtained by the Fars News Agency, Major General Salami praised him “for his sincerity, pure spirit, sound heart, ideas, distinctive leadership and courage that made this force a new level of great jihad against the hegemonic regime and its cohorts.”

He considered, “The presence of the Quds Force commander, who is full of moral and revolutionary values, is a sign of bright pages of progress on the resistance front and the creation of a new movement on the path of the Islamic awakening.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guards saluted the spirit of the late leader Major-GeneralQassem Soleimani, who “pained and saddened his separation from all our hearts, and whose holy blood will ensure the fall of global arrogance and the liberation of the oppressed and the weak of the world,” stressing that the fighters without borders in the Quds Force under the able and sincere leadership of Brigadier General Ghaani will bring the history of arrogance close to an end.”

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, was killed alongside Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, on January 3, in an American raid targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.