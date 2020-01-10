BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – One of the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that several U.S. soldiers were killed and wounded as a result of their attack on the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq.

According to Fars News Agency, the IRGC commander, Brigadier General Hajj Zada, said that his forces had intel about U.S. troops evacuating their casualties from the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase, despite Washington’s claim that there were no dead or wounded.

“We were not in these operations with the intention of killing anyone, and although it is certain that dozens of people were killed and wounded, and they were evacuated in the C-130 planes, but if we were going to kill, we could have planned the operations in which 500 people would be killed in the first step,” Zada said, as quoted by Fars News.

“If there had been a response, the circumstances would have changed, and we would have been charged with saving the lives of the American forces, and the number of their dead would have been between four-to-five thousand in the second and third steps,” he continued.

“The Americans announced that they were in a state of complete alert during the past few days, so 12 of their planes, including 7 MQ-9s with reconnaissance and combat missions, and 6 to 7 drones, were conducting intensive patrols, and they were waiting anxiously. We expected them to defend, but we saw that they were waiting for the slap, and when they received the slap they somewhat calmed down.”

“Nine American aircraft transported the dead and wounded to the Israeli entity, Jordan, and a hospital near the American embassy in Baghdad,” Zada added.

Advertisements