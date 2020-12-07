BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian authorities announced the death of the high-ranking military commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Abdul Rasoul Astwar Mahmoud Abadi, after he was infected with COVID-19.

The Tasnim Agency of Iran reported:, “Major General Abdul Rasoul Astwar Mahmoud Abadi, who was suffering from lung problems as a result of being infected with a chemical weapon in the Iran-Iraq war, died yesterday evening as a result of being infected with the coronavirus.”

The agency stated, “Mahmoud Abadi worked shoulder to shoulder with the late Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force, and his assistant, Hussein Hamdani, who was killed in Aleppo in 2015 in fighting the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq.”

On Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Health stated that “the total deaths caused by the corona virus in Iran exceeded 50,000, with 321 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, and the total number of cases increased to 1,028,986, after 12,181 cases of the virus were recorded.”

Major General Abdul Rasoul Astwar Mahmoud Abadi is considered one of the primary battle commanders during the Iran-Iraq war, where he commanded the 19th Fajr and 35th Imam Hussein Brigades against the Iraqi forces, on the southern and southwestern fronts.