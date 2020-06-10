BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hussein Salami, said that the U.S.’ status as a superpower is fading, indicating that the movement of Iranian fuel tankers from the Gulf to Venezuela was the largest display of Iran’s power.
Salami said at the ceremony of introducing the new commander of the Imam Hussein University of the Revolutionary Guards:
“We are preparing to guard the revolution that is cutting back the enemies, and thanks be to God we are witnessing today the early and rapid demise of our great enemies, especially America. And if the crimes of the enemies are witnessed in the world and hidden in America, then today these crimes have become felt in America itself and the American people were forced to set fire to their knowledge, and all the symbols that America was ranting in front of the world are collapsing, and its flowery image is beginning to tear.”
He continued: “We passed the ban, but they were unable and drowned. So while America was unable to contain the coronavirus, but by the grace of God and the plan of the leader of the revolution in Iran shined in fighting against coronavirus, and the rise of faith assistance did not allow even one patient to be left without care. Islam has proven that the happiness of humanity lies in slavery to Allah.”
The commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards pointed to the movement of Iranian oil tankers towards Venezuela, and said: “It is the strongest decision. We have reviewed our ability and it was the largest maneuver for our ability to impose our will and movement of our ships in free waters from the Persian Gulf to Venezuela,” adding that “the Iranian people exceed the problems today in peak, power and glory. The problems are solvable under the will and faith of this people.”
Iran sent five oil tankers to Venezuela last month, expressing its willingness to continue its oil shipments to the Latin American country, if Caracas requests more.
